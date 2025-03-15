Adam Fox News: Removed from IR

Fox (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Following an eight-game absence, Fox will likely return to the lineup against Columbus on Saturday. He will probably skate on the top pairing and see time with the first power-play combination. The 27-year-old defender has accounted for five goals, 48 points, 100 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 33 hits through 58 appearances this season. With Fox poised to play, Carson Soucy might be a healthy scratch versus the Blue Jackets.