Adam Fox News: Snags helper Sunday

Fox registered an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Prior to Sunday, Fox had been held off the scoresheet in three consecutive games for the first time since mid-December. The 26-year-old set up an Alexis Lafreniere tally early in the second period. Fox is now at three goals, 38 assists, 88 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 52 appearances in a top-pairing role.