Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Fox headshot

Adam Fox News: Snags helper Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Fox registered an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Prior to Sunday, Fox had been held off the scoresheet in three consecutive games for the first time since mid-December. The 26-year-old set up an Alexis Lafreniere tally early in the second period. Fox is now at three goals, 38 assists, 88 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 52 appearances in a top-pairing role.

Adam Fox
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now