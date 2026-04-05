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Adam Fox News: Stays hot with three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Fox scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.

One of his helpers also came on the power play. Fox extended his point streak to seven games with one of his best efforts of the season. During the streak, he's earned three goals and 10 helpers, including seven power-play points. Fox is up to eight goals, 50 points, 83 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 51 appearances. His counting stats are at the usual levels due to his lengthy injury absences this season, but he's been in peak form on a per-game basis.

Adam Fox
New York Rangers
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