Adam Fox News: Stays hot with three points
Fox scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.
One of his helpers also came on the power play. Fox extended his point streak to seven games with one of his best efforts of the season. During the streak, he's earned three goals and 10 helpers, including seven power-play points. Fox is up to eight goals, 50 points, 83 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 51 appearances. His counting stats are at the usual levels due to his lengthy injury absences this season, but he's been in peak form on a per-game basis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fox See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekYesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fox See More