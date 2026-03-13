Adam Fox News: Strikes early on power play
Fox scored a power-play goal and blocked four shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
Fox has a goal and three assists over his last five contests. He's earned his last three points with the man advantage. The 28-year-old defenseman's numbers are down this year after multiple injury absences. He's been limited to five goals, 32 points, 67 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 38 outings.
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