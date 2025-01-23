Adam Fox News: Three-game multi-point streak

Fox had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

His goal was a short-handed empty-net goal at 16:53 of the third. Fox is riding a three-game, multi-point streak (one goal, five assists), and he sits sixth in scoring from the blue line with 40 points, including 37 assists, in 48 games this season. Fox has been a big part of the Rangers recent resurgence -- they've now picked up at least a point in 10 games.