Adam Fox News: Two helpers in Detroit

Fox pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

The All-Star blueliner had gone eight games without a multi-point performance, managing just three assists over that stretch, but Fox got rolling Saturday with helpers on a power-play tally by Chris Kreider in the first period, and an empty-netter by Reilly Smith in the third. Fox is still looking for his first goal of 2024-25, but he's collected 11 assists through 13 contests.