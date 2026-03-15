Adam Fox News: Two helpers in Saturday's win
Fox notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
He extended his point streak to four games with helpers on a Vladislav Gavrikov tally in the first period and a Vincent Trocheck goal in the second. Fox needed a few games after the Olympic break to shake off the rust after he missed most of January with a lower-body injury, but through seven games in March he's collected a goal and six points, with half of that production (one goal, two assists) coming on the power play.
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