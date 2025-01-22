Adam Fox News: Two more helpers in win

Fox registered two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

This was Fox's second two-helper game in a row, and one of them came on the power play in this contest. The 26-year-old defenseman has a goal and nine assists over his last nine outings, a stretch in which the Rangers have also played better overall. Fox is up to 38 points (16 on the power play), 75 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 47 appearances this season.