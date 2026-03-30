Adam Fox headshot

Adam Fox News: Two-point effort Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Fox produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

All the game's scoring came in the third, and Fox sparked the Rangers' offense by setting up Adam Sykora for the opening tally before the star blueliner flipped home an empty-netter that traveled the entire length of the ice. Fox has gotten onto the scoresheet in 10 of the last 12 games, racking up two goals and 13 points over that stretch as he finishes a disappointing season on a high note.

Adam Fox
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fox See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fox See More
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago