Adam Fox News: Two PP points in Thursday's OT win

Fox scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period with a blast from the point that deflected off the stick of Nico Hischier and got past Jacob Markstrom. That snapped a 12-game goal drought for Fox, who has found the back of the net only twice in 41 appearances this season, a massive drop-off from the career-high 17 tallies he produced in 2023-24. The 26-year-old blueliner has remained productive, however, dishing 31 helpers, and his puck luck could be turning around.