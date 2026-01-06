Gaudette will be sidelined for his third straight game due to his lingering lower-body injury. In his last five outings, the 29-year-old center notched one goal, three assists and nine shots, including a pair of power-play points. Even once back to 100 percent, Gaudette is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis and may have to periodically serve as a healthy scratch. Considering the Sharks are heading into a back-to-back, Gaudette should be considered questionable, at best, to face Los Angeles on Wednesday.