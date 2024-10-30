Adam Gaudette News: Another two-goal night

Gaudette scored two goals in Tuesday's 8-1 rout of the Blues.

Both of the journeyman center's tallies came against Jordan Binnington after St. Louis starter Joel Hofer has already been lifted from the net midway through the second period. Gaudette has four goals on the season, and they've all come in a pair of two-goal efforts over the last three contests. The Senators' offense is red hot right now, and even fourth-liners like Gaudette are reaping the benefits.