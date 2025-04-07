Adam Gaudette News: Ends goal drought Sunday
Gaudette scored a goal and tallied two shots on net in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Gaudette tallied the first goal of the contest just under two and a half minutes after the first puck drop. With the tally, the 28-year-old center has 17 goals, 24 points and 87 shots on net in 76 appearances this season. Sunday's twine finder ended a 23-game skid without a goal and a 12-game absence from the scoresheet. Despite the offensive drought, Gaudette has posted the second-best point total of his career with 24 tallies. Due to his limited ice time in a fourth-line role, it is best to seek out other options in fantasy for the remainder of the postseason.
