Adam Gaudette News: Ends slump Saturday

Gaudette notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

The helper ended a nine-game slump for Gaudette. It appears the magic has worn off for the 28-year-old forward, who is still routinely in the lineup but has now gone 14 games without a goal. He's produced a career-best 13 tallies with five assists, 51 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-6 rating over 40 appearances, but volatile production won't make him a strong choice to fill out the depth of a fantasy roster.