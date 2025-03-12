Adam Gaudette News: Ends slump with assist

Gaudette notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Gaudette ended a 10-game point drought when he helped out on a Michael Amadio go-ahead goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Gaudette is up to 23 points, 78 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-12 rating through 63 appearances this season. He remains in a fourth-line role and is averaging just 10:39 of ice time per game since the start of February, which is right in line with his season average of 10:37.