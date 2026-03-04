Adam Gaudette News: Fills empty cage
Gaudette scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canadiens.
Gaudette had been scratched for the first three games coming out of the Olympic break. He returned to the lineup with a goal, potting the empty-netter to fend off the Canadiens late. Gaudette has 14 goals, 21 points, 69 shots on net, 41 hits, 17 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 46 appearances this season. He's in a part-time role but offers some scoring upside when the Sharks are facing weaker goalies or defenses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Gaudette See More
-
DFS NHL Breakdown
NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Nov. 5119 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights156 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights160 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2024-25 NHL Season306 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Thursday, April 24314 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Gaudette See More