Adam Gaudette News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Gaudette scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canadiens.

Gaudette had been scratched for the first three games coming out of the Olympic break. He returned to the lineup with a goal, potting the empty-netter to fend off the Canadiens late. Gaudette has 14 goals, 21 points, 69 shots on net, 41 hits, 17 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 46 appearances this season. He's in a part-time role but offers some scoring upside when the Sharks are facing weaker goalies or defenses.

