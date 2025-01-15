Adam Gaudette News: Gets back in goal column

Gaudette scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Islanders.

Gaudette could have had two tallies in the contest, but the Islanders won a challenge the first time he put the puck in the net. He scored officially at 8:42 of the second period ending a 15-game point drought in which he logged just three assists. The 28-year-old has done enough to stay in the lineup, but his ice time remains limited despite him being listed on the second line. He's at 14 goals, 19 points, 52 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-7 rating through 42 appearances.