Adam Gaudette headshot

Adam Gaudette News: Grabs helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Gaudette produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Gaudette has a goal and two assists over his last five contests. He's started to see ice time more in line with his current second-line role as well, topping 13 minutes in three of the last four games. The 28-year-old forward is up to 16 points, 39 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-4 rating over 29 outings as a pleasant surprise in the depth-scoring department for the Senators.

Adam Gaudette
Ottawa Senators
