Adam Gaudette headshot

Adam Gaudette News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Gaudette scored two goals in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the first period, then kick-started a four-goal eruption by Ottawa in the third that erased a 5-3 deficit. It was Gaudette's first multi-point performance since Feb. 3, and his first multi-goal effort since Nov. 27. He wraps up the regular season with 26 points, including a career-high 19 goals, in 81 appearances.

