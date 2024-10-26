Adam Gaudette News: Nets two goals Friday

Gaudette scored two goals, including one in the power play, in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gaudette had produced just one assist in his first five appearances this season, but he turned heads with his play Friday, notching goals in the first and second periods before the Senators crumbled in the final moments of the contest. These were Gaudette's first two goals of the season, but as a bottom-six forward, his opportunities for production might be limited to what he can do in the power play.