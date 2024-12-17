Adam Gaudette News: Pockets assist in win

Gaudette registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Gaudette has started to find a playmaking side with a goal and three assists over his last six outings. The 28-year-old's offense is likely to remain a bit limited despite his top-six role and power-play time, but he's doing enough to stay in the mix for deeper fantasy formats. Gaudette is up to 17 points, 40 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-5 rating through 30 contests this season.