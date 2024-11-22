Fantasy Hockey
Adam Gaudette News: Power-play goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 10:22am

Gaudette scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gaudette saw just 7:14 of ice time Thursday but was able to make an impact in limited action. He hasn't seen over 10 minutes of ice time in any of the last five games, but he's picked up two power-play goals, five shots on net and six hits in that span. The 28-year-old's role is likely to remain limited on the fourth line, but he's still been productive with eight goals, one assist, 25 shots on net, 16 hits and six PIM across 18 appearances.

