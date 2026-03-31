Adam Gaudette News: Scores game-winner Monday
Gaudette scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blues.
This was Gaudette's third goal and fourth point since the beginning of March, and while it's hard to ask for a lot of fantasy production from a fourth-line forward, it's clear the 29-year-old forward came through when the Sharks needed him the most. He scored the game-winning goal with a wrister with 22 seconds left in the game. but with only 16 goals and 24 points across 59 regular-season appearances, Gaudette doesn't have a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats, especially with the regular season entering its final stretch.
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