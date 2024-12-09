Adam Gaudette News: Scores in loss Sunday

Gaudette scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Gaudette opened the scoring for the Senators in the early stages of the first period with a wrister from close range following an impressive set-up from Noah Gregor. This was Gaudette's fifth goal over his last five contests, and he's up to 13 on the campaign, which represents a new career-high mark for him. The 28-year-old should continue to find ample opportunities to produce given his role as a top-six forward.