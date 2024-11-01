Adam Gaudette News: Scores lone goal in loss

Gaudette scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Gaudette can't stop scoring -- he has five tallies over his last four games. The 28-year-old center has played in nine games this season, earning six points 15 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-4 rating. If he suits up again Saturday versus the Kraken, he will have to go through waivers to be reassigned to AHL Belleville, but at this point, the Senators may just let him stay in the NHL until his offense cools off.