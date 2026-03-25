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Adam Gaudette News: Tallies in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Gaudette scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Gaudette has two goals and an assist, as well as 17 shots on net and a minus-2 rating, over 11 outings in March. The 29-year-old forward may get a little more security in the lineup since Ryan Reaves (hand) is expected to miss nearly all of the rest of the season. Gaudette has earned 15 goals, 23 points, 84 shots on net, 46 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 56 contests. While the playing time may rise, he's a non-factor in fantasy if he doesn't get power-play usage.

Adam Gaudette
San Jose Sharks
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