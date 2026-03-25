Adam Gaudette News: Tallies in Tuesday's loss
Gaudette scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.
Gaudette has two goals and an assist, as well as 17 shots on net and a minus-2 rating, over 11 outings in March. The 29-year-old forward may get a little more security in the lineup since Ryan Reaves (hand) is expected to miss nearly all of the rest of the season. Gaudette has earned 15 goals, 23 points, 84 shots on net, 46 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 56 contests. While the playing time may rise, he's a non-factor in fantasy if he doesn't get power-play usage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Gaudette See More
-
DFS NHL Breakdown
NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Nov. 5140 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights177 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights181 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2024-25 NHL Season327 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Thursday, April 24335 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Gaudette See More