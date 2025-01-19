Adam Gaudette News: Tallies opening goal Saturday

Gaudette scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins.

Gaudette got the party going in a game where each team blew a two-goal lead. He's warming up again with three points, five shots on net and a plus-6 rating over his last five contests. The 28-year-old remains confined to limited minutes and a power-play role despite being listed on the Senators' second line. He's at 15 goals, 20 points, 56 shots on net, 33 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 44 appearances in 2024-25.