Adam Gaudette News: Two more goals Wednesday

Gaudette scored two goals on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Gaudette already has three multi-goal games this season. He's tallied 11 times, which is more than the 10 goals he put up at the NHL level from 2020-21 to 2023-24, though he also has just one assist through 21 outings this season. The 28-year-old has scored five times over the last seven contests, so he's a worthy DFS and streaming option until he cools off.