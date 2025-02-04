Fantasy Hockey
Adam Gaudette headshot

Adam Gaudette News: Two points in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Gaudette produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

After a scoreless first period, the 28-year-old got the Senators on the board midway through the second before the team took control of the game in the final frame, with Gaudette helping to set up Shane Pinto's eventual game-winner. Gaudette snapped a seven-game point drought with the performance, and the multi-point effort was his first since Nov. 27. While his bottom-six role gives him limited fantasy value, Gaudette has already set a new career high with 16 goals in 52 games, and his plus-12 rating is also on track to be a personal best.

