Adam Ginning News: Back to NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Ginning was recalled by the Flyers from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Ginning played five NHL games in October, but he hasn't played in one since. The 26-year-old has four points (one goal, three assists) in 31 games with AHL Lehigh Valley. He's set to rejoin the Flyers roster now, but he's unlikely to draw into the lineup this time around either.

Adam Ginning
Philadelphia Flyers
