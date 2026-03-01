Adam Ginning News: Back to NHL
Ginning was recalled by the Flyers from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Ginning played five NHL games in October, but he hasn't played in one since. The 26-year-old has four points (one goal, three assists) in 31 games with AHL Lehigh Valley. He's set to rejoin the Flyers roster now, but he's unlikely to draw into the lineup this time around either.
