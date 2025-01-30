Adam Ginning News: Called up from AHL

Ginning was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Ginning was selected in the second round -- 50th overall -- in the 2018 Draft, and remained in Sweden through the 2021-22 season. He has one goal in 10 NHL games over the last two seasons, and had a goal and five points in 42 AHL contests before his recall. The Flyers are down to six healthy defensemen as Egor Zamula is out of action with an upper-body injury.