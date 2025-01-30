Fantasy Hockey
Adam Ginning News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Ginning was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Ginning was selected in the second round -- 50th overall -- in the 2018 Draft, and remained in Sweden through the 2021-22 season. He has one goal in 10 NHL games over the last two seasons, and had a goal and five points in 42 AHL contests before his recall. The Flyers are down to six healthy defensemen as Egor Zamula is out of action with an upper-body injury.

