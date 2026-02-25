Adam Ginning News: Heads to AHL
Ginning was reassigned to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Ginning has no points, two shots, four hits and five blocks in five appearances with Philadelphia in 2025-26, but he hasn't appeared in an NHL game since Oct. 25. He also has a goal and four points in 29 outings with Lehigh Valley this campaign.
