Adam Ginning headshot

Adam Ginning News: Heads to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Ginning was reassigned to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Ginning has no points, two shots, four hits and five blocks in five appearances with Philadelphia in 2025-26, but he hasn't appeared in an NHL game since Oct. 25. He also has a goal and four points in 29 outings with Lehigh Valley this campaign.

Adam Ginning
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Ginning See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Ginning See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
146 days ago
Prospects Analysis: Metropolitan Division
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 9, 2019