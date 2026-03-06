Adam Ginning headshot

Adam Ginning News: Returns to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Ginning was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Moving Ginning to the minors maintains his eligibility for the AHL playoffs. Ginning has no points, two shots, four hits and five blocks in five appearances with the Flyers in 2025-26. He also has a goal, four points and 20 PIM in 31 outings with Lehigh Valley this season.

Adam Ginning
Philadelphia Flyers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Ginning See More
