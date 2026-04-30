Adam Henrique Injury: Expected to miss Thursday's game
Henrique (lower body) isn't expected to play in Game 6 against Anaheim on Thursday.
Henrique also missed Edmonton's past four games because of the injury. He had three goals and 15 points in 65 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. If the Oilers win Thursday, then Henrique will have another opportunity to return for Game 7 on Saturday.
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