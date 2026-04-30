Adam Henrique headshot

Adam Henrique Injury: Expected to miss Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Henrique (lower body) isn't expected to play in Game 6 against Anaheim on Thursday.

Henrique also missed Edmonton's past four games because of the injury. He had three goals and 15 points in 65 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. If the Oilers win Thursday, then Henrique will have another opportunity to return for Game 7 on Saturday.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
23 days ago
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 500
NHL
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 500
Author Image
Jan Levine
142 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
196 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
204 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
213 days ago