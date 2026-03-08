Adam Henrique Injury: Game-time decision

Henrique (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights.

Henrique was injured blocking a shot Friday against the Hurricanes, and he'll be a game-time decision for Sunday. The 36-year-old has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 48 games on the season. If he can't go, it's likely that Josh Samanski, recalled earlier Sunday on an emergency basis, will draw into the lineup in his place.