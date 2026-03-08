Adam Henrique Injury: Game-time decision
Henrique (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights.
Henrique was injured blocking a shot Friday against the Hurricanes, and he'll be a game-time decision for Sunday. The 36-year-old has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 48 games on the season. If he can't go, it's likely that Josh Samanski, recalled earlier Sunday on an emergency basis, will draw into the lineup in his place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 50089 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips143 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8151 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights160 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 14267 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More