Adam Henrique headshot

Adam Henrique Injury: Hurt after blocked shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Henrique took a blocked shot off his knee in Friday's game versus the Hurricanes, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

The severity of Henrique's injury isn't yet known. The 36-year-old center will be evaluated further, with more information likely to be available prior to Sunday's game in Vegas, which is the beginning of a four-game road trip for the Oilers. If Henrique gets sidelined, Edmonton will likely need to make a call-up from AHL Bakersfield.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique
