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Adam Henrique Injury: Out for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Henrique (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Ducks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Henrique's absence will reach four games, and with the Oilers facing elimination, it's looking doubtful he'll be back in the first round. The 36-year-old will only get to play again if the Oilers are able to find a win without him Tuesday.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
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