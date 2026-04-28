Adam Henrique Injury: Out for Game 5
Henrique (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Ducks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Henrique's absence will reach four games, and with the Oilers facing elimination, it's looking doubtful he'll be back in the first round. The 36-year-old will only get to play again if the Oilers are able to find a win without him Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 5021 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 500140 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips194 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8202 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights211 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More