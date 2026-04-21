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Adam Henrique Injury: Suffers injury Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Henrique (undisclosed) suffered an injury in Game 1's 4-3 win over Anaheim on Monday, according to Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site.

Henrique left the game and didn't return after getting tangled up with a teammate in front of the Anaheim net. He had one shot on goal and one hit in only 2:56 of ice time before leaving the game. The Oilers expect to know more about the 36-year-old forward's status ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday. If Henrique misses time, Curtis Lazar and Josh Samanski are potential candidates to enter the lineup.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
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