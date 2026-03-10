Adam Henrique Injury: Unavailable Tuesday
Henrique (knee) won't play against Colorado on Tuesday.
Henrique remains day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has contributed two goals, 10 points, 68 shots on net and 60 blocked shots across 48 appearances this season. Due to Henrque's absence, Josh Samanski will probably remain in the lineup against the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 50091 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips145 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8153 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights162 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 14269 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More