Adam Henrique headshot

Adam Henrique Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Henrique (knee) won't play against Colorado on Tuesday.

Henrique remains day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has contributed two goals, 10 points, 68 shots on net and 60 blocked shots across 48 appearances this season. Due to Henrque's absence, Josh Samanski will probably remain in the lineup against the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
