Adam Henrique Injury: Will miss next two games

Henrique (lower body) won't travel with the Oilers to Anaheim, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN, which rules him out for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

Henrique logged just 2:56 of ice time in Game 1 of Edmonton's first-round series against the Ducks because of the injury, and he didn't participate in Game 2. He had three goals and 15 points in 65 regular-season outings in 2025-26.