Adam Henrique headshot

Adam Henrique Injury: Will miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Henrique (lower body) won't travel with the Oilers to Anaheim, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN, which rules him out for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

Henrique logged just 2:56 of ice time in Game 1 of Edmonton's first-round series against the Ducks because of the injury, and he didn't participate in Game 2. He had three goals and 15 points in 65 regular-season outings in 2025-26.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
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