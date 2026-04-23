Adam Henrique Injury: Will miss next two games
Henrique (lower body) won't travel with the Oilers to Anaheim, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN, which rules him out for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.
Henrique logged just 2:56 of ice time in Game 1 of Edmonton's first-round series against the Ducks because of the injury, and he didn't participate in Game 2. He had three goals and 15 points in 65 regular-season outings in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 5016 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 500135 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips189 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8197 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights206 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More