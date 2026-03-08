Adam Henrique Injury: Won't play Sunday
Henrique (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Henrique was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup, and he'll officially be forced to miss at least one contest after suffering a knee injury while blocking a shot against the Hurricanes on Friday. Josh Samanski will presumably enter the lineup against Vegas, while Henrique's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against Colorado.
