Adam Henrique headshot

Adam Henrique Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Henrique (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Henrique was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup, and he'll officially be forced to miss at least one contest after suffering a knee injury while blocking a shot against the Hurricanes on Friday. Josh Samanski will presumably enter the lineup against Vegas, while Henrique's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against Colorado.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
