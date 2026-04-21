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Adam Henrique Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Henrique (undisclosed) will not be an option for Game 2 against the Ducks on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen if Henrique is facing an extended, but at a minimum, he'll be sidelined for Wednesday's game in Edmonton. Josh Samanski is expected to replace Henrique on the fourth line in Game 2, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton. Henrique's next opportunity to suit up will be when this first-round series shifts to Anaheim, which will be in Game 3 on Friday.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
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