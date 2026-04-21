Adam Henrique Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Henrique (undisclosed) will not be an option for Game 2 against the Ducks on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
It remains to be seen if Henrique is facing an extended, but at a minimum, he'll be sidelined for Wednesday's game in Edmonton. Josh Samanski is expected to replace Henrique on the fourth line in Game 2, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton. Henrique's next opportunity to suit up will be when this first-round series shifts to Anaheim, which will be in Game 3 on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 5014 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 500133 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips187 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8195 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights204 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More