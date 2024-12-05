Fantasy Hockey
Adam Henrique headshot

Adam Henrique News: Bags pair of apples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Henrique logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Henrique helped out on second-period tallies by Mattias Ekholm and Jeff Skinner. With six helpers over his last seven contests, Henrique has been effective from his third-line role. His power-play helper Thursday was his first contribution with the man advantage this season. The center has nine points, 43 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating over 26 appearances. He's also shooting just 4.7 percent, so Henrique could rebound once some of his shots start going in.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
