Adam Henrique headshot

Adam Henrique News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Henrique (knee) will return to the lineup Thursday in Dallas, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Henrique missed a pair of games with the injury. He will see fourth line minutes, alongside Josh Samanski and Trent Frederic. Henrique has two goals and 10 points over 48 games this season.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
