Adam Henrique News: Cleared to play Thursday
Henrique (knee) will return to the lineup Thursday in Dallas, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.
Henrique missed a pair of games with the injury. He will see fourth line minutes, alongside Josh Samanski and Trent Frederic. Henrique has two goals and 10 points over 48 games this season.
