Adam Henrique News: Hands out helper

Henrique notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Henrique has four points over his last five contests, though this was his first even-strength contribution in that span. The 35-year-old was listed on the fourth line and saw his ice time dip down to 14:56. He'll still be in position to carve out decent minutes until Connor McDavid (lower body) is healthy again. Henrique is at 21 points, 94 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 51 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 73 outings this season.