Adam Henrique News: Helpers in three straight contests

Henrique notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Henrique helped out on an Evan Bouchard tally in the second period. This was Henrique's third straight game with an assist, and he's earned five points over his last eight outings. For the season, the veteran center has six points, 35 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating over 22 appearances in a third-line role.