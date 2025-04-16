Adam Henrique News: Nabs assist Wednesday

Henrique logged an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Henrique has two goals and four assists over the last six games. The 35-year-old center has handled a larger role while the Oilers navigate a tough stretch of injuries, and he's been able to contribute more offense. His role will likely shrink once Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) is healthy enough to play again. Henrique ends the regular season at 12 goals, 15 assists, 104 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 58 hits and a plus-2 rating across 81 appearances. This is the first time Henrique has ever finished with less than 30 points in a full-length season -- his only two worse campaigns were in abbreviated years (2012-13 and 2020-21).