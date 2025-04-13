Adam Henrique News: Nets game-winner Sunday

Henrique scored a goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Henrique has earned five points over the last four games while seeing a bigger role amid the Oilers' recent injury woes. The 35-year-old's tally Sunday stood as the game-winner. He's now at 12 goals, 26 points, 102 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 56 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 79 appearances. Henrique's value is as a defensive center, but he can chip in offense as well when called upon.