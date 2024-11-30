Adam Henrique News: Puts up assist Saturday

Henrique notched an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Henrique has a helper in four of the last five contests, his first stretch of somewhat steady offense this season. The 34-year-old center is up to seven points, 41 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 19 hits, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating through 24 appearances. He's in a third-line role with a small power-play share on the second unit, so Henrique will need to be consistent with non-scoring production and 5-on-5 offense to make himself a fantasy consideration.