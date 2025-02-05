Adam Henrique News: Ready to return

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Henrique (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Blackhawks.

Henrique was out for an undisclosed reason Tuesday versus the Blues, but Knoblauch's pregame comments indicate the center may have been sick with a bug that's been going around the team's personnel. The 34-year-old Henrique is likely to return in a bottom-six role. Knoblauch did not specify who would come out of the lineup to make way for Henrique's return.